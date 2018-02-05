CSU Bakersfield Named one of 100 Most Affordable Universities in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University Bakersfield has been named one of the Most Affordable Colleges by Best Value Schools, “The 100 Most Affordable Universities in America 2018."

CSUB can in at number six for “The 100 Most Affordable Universities in America 2018."

“When this ranking on affordability is paired with our #3 ranking for upward mobility of our students in a 2017 Equality of Opportunity Project report, it validates our commitment to access, affordability, quality, and degree completion,” said CSUB President Dr. Horace Mitchell.

“CSU Bakersfield earns its top affordable college ranking with an astonishingly low price tag of just over $6k per semester,” according to Best Value Schools. “With a state-of-the art research and media center, theaters, galleries, and a recreation center devoted to the schools Division I athletic teams, CSUB plays a pivotal role amidst Central California’s rural communities by tackling its mission to develop the intellectual and personal potential of each undergrad.”