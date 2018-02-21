CSU releases Active Shooter Training video on their YouTube channel

Johana Restrepo
10:45 AM, Feb 21, 2018
2 mins ago
CSU YouTube

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSU released an Active Shooter Training video on their YouTube channel.

Some of the tips included keeping in mind that police is minutes away, not seconds. They suggest "you must fend for yourself" in the meantime and not wait to react.

