CSUB accepting applications for Faculty Hall of Fame Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University Bakersfield is now accepting applications for the Faculty Hall of Fame Distinguished Faculty Award.
Starting this year, the award will honor selected university professors with a reception in the Dezember Reading Room at the Walter W. Stiern Library.
Those who are eligible for nomination must be retired faculty members who are fully separated from working at CSUB or are no longer be alive.
Nominations can be submitted at here. Paper applications are also accepted and can be printed from the website and sent in to following location with the information below.
Terezita Overduin
Mail Stop: 60 LIB
9001 Stockdale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 16th.
