CSUB appointed Lynnette Zelezny as new president, the first woman to serve in that role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB appointed Lynnette Zelezny, Ph. D. as the new president of the school, the first woman to serve in that role.

She currently serves as vice president for academic affairs at Fresno State University and will be joining CSUB in her new capacity in late June.

“CSUB provides an excellent education for its students, affording them, their families, and indeed the entire Kern community, the opportunity for a vastly better future,” Zelezny said in a statement.

“I look forward to engaging with the CSUB campus community and university supporters in making that outstanding educational experience even more accessible.”

Horace Mitchell will retire at the end of this academic year.