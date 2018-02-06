CSUB campus holding 'The Defamation Experience'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Bar Association Charitable Foundation, California State University, Bakersfield, and other community partners have come together for The Defamation Experience.

The Defamation Experience will be held Tuesday, February 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Dora Theater on the CSUB campus from 6-8 p.m.

The Defamation Experience is an interactive program with three components: a play, exploring issues of race, religion, gender, class and the law with a twist: the audience is the jury; deliberation and a post-show discussion.

"The play is free and open to the public. We are thankful to our community sponsors for bringing this event to CSUB," said CSUB political science professor Dr. Jeanine Kraybill. "The play covers important issues many communities are dealing with, and it is an opportunity for us to engage them together."

There will be free parking on the CSUB campus in lots Lots A, B and C.