CSUB celebrates Black History Month with several events till the end of February

Morgan Wheeler
11:34 AM, Feb 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February is Black History Month, and California State University Bakersfield will be celebrating with its second annual gospel fest.

Several local churches will have choirs performing at the Lcardo Center.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.

Throughout the month of February student, clubs and organizations will host various Black History events and activities on-campus on Fridays.

 

          

