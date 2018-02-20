CSUB celebrates homecoming with food distribution event

Johana Restrepo
7:14 AM, Feb 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB has been celebrating its annual homecoming all week long with numerous activities for alumni, students and the community.

Partnering with the Community Action Partners of Kern, CSUB is holding a food distribution event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Non-perishable items will be distributed to those in need along with hygiene products and other resources.

