CSUB celebrates homecoming with food distribution event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB has been celebrating its annual homecoming all week long with numerous activities for alumni, students and the community.
Partnering with the Community Action Partners of Kern, CSUB is holding a food distribution event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Non-perishable items will be distributed to those in need along with hygiene products and other resources.
A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed an Albertsons in Rosamond on Monday night.
The eastbound shoulder on Pond Road between Magnolia and Palm Avenues in Wasco will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 20 till March 1 for…
Bakersfield College is celebrating Black History Month with a few events on campus.
At least two people are dead and a third hospitalized in California City on Tuesday morning.