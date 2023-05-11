CSUB celebrates top graduate, undergraduate students of 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Graduation season is here once again, and on Wednesday, May 19, California State University Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny announced the university's top graduate and undergraduate students.

"We are heading into 10 days of amazing celebrations," said Zelezny. "2,000 graduates celebrated from CSUB, but 2 students were selected, one undergraduate and one graduate student, that really exemplify excellence, service, and a spirit of serving our community."

The students, Ryan Delmore and Michelle Gradowitz, were recognized by the university at an event Zelezny called a "milestone moment."

Zelezny says one of the goals for the university is to be supportive, and expresses the importance of having a circle of people who believe in you.

23ABC CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny

"We are a big family at CSUB. In fact, that's what we pride ourselves on is the personal touch. To have their extended family that includes their faculty, staff, and students who were with them in support, as well as their family members," said Zelezny. "We are so grateful to embrace our families today."

Michelle Gradowitz is receiving her master's degree in social work. During her time at the university, she organized a goody-bag drive for Kern County's foster youth, as well as coordinated an on-campus Narcan training event for students.

Gradowitz says the recognition by President Zelezny means everything to her.

"This day is very special to me. Service to the community matters. Just that that's acknowledged, the importance of recognizing each other as human and meeting people where they are at," said Gradowitz.

23ABC CSUB graduate Michelle Gradowitz

Ryan Delmore, a U.S. Navy veteran, is graduating from CSUB with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. During his undergraduate career, he took part in research, and he plans to continue those efforts by pursuing a Ph.D. at the California Institute of Technology.

Delmore says he is grateful for the support he's received from the university over his time there.

"It feels great. I am just so thankful to be here at CSUB. I have had such great support," said Delmore. "It's a great community here. I've found great mentors, great friends, and great professors, so it's been a great experience."

23ABC CSUB graduate Ryan Delmore

Both Delmore and Gradowitz are Bakersfield natives, and they say their ultimate goal is to use their education and experience to give back to the community that helped mold them into the people they are today.