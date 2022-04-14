CSUB center helps small businesses succeed amid pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Small businesses were one of the many communities that were heavily impacted by the global pandemic, with loss of revenue, employees, and even a stop on production of products.

That’s why a local program is helping them rebound from the pandemic.

The CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center promotes the development, growth, and success of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout Kern County.

As the pandemic affected many areas of progression, it is important for our local business owners to know how to get back on their feet.

“The pandemic hit and we’re still kind of dragging our feet through it and that translated to massive disruption and instability for pretty much all businesses. In some cases, good, in some cases bad. The reality, folks, is that we have ongoing destabilization,” said Claudia Newcorn, President of Acron Marketing Enterprises Consulting.

Claudia Newcorn said that with the pandemic the incorporation of digital marketing, which was originally seen as taking about five to ten years to complete, jammed it into approximately into 18 months.

She adds that is why it is important for small business owners to solely focus on one improvement at a time rather than trying to jumble too much at once, which could be detrimental.

“You’re better at working on small, controlled movements instead of just having violent reactions and hoping that something is going to fix things,” said Newcorn.

Newcorn adds that looking towards what is ahead rather than what is behind can be done with three simple steps, which she calls accept, agility, and adapt.

“First, accept this is the now normal and adjustments are going to be continuous. We’re in a new marketing environment and saying, “When is it going to go back to what it was?” I am going to tell that it’s not. Agility. I encourage you to be open to all ways in which you might increase sales to stay agile to sustain momentum.”