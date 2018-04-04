CSUB hosting multiple events marking anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's assassination

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., multiple events are scheduled around the country to honor the civil rights leader.

California State University Bakersfield will host a handful of events throughout the day, kicking off with a faculty panel on the legacy of Dr. King and the civil rights movement starting at 9 a.m. and running through 11:30 a.m. That panel will be moderated by Dr. Alem Kebede of the Department of Sociology in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter Stiern Library.

From 2-4 p.m. there will be a screening and discussion of "Citizen King" in the Dezember Reading Room at the Walter Stiern Library.

From 4:30-5:45 p.m. there will be a public reading of Dr. King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" at the MLK sculpture on the west side of the Stiern Library. Dr. Jacquelyn Kegley of the Department of Philosophy & Religious Studies will make opening statements.

From 6-8 p.m. CSUB president Horace Mitchell will give an address entitled, "Living the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," which will take place at the CSUB Dore Theater. That will be followed by an address from Dr. Thomas Wallace called, "I have a Dream: 50 Years Later." The address will be followed by a candlelight vigil.