CSUB Newman Catholic Club hosting Ash Wednesday mass

Johana Restrepo
6:51 AM, Feb 14, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CSUB Newman Catholic Club is hosting an Ash Wednesday mass at noon.

The mass will last approximately an hour and will be held in the CSUB student union multipurpose room.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News