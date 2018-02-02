CSUB offers free income tax preparation services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State Bakersfield is offering free income tax preparation services starting Saturday.

CSUB students, faculty, staff and community members will be able to take advantage of the services provided by accounting student volunteers.

CSUB's Office of the President, Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs, and the School of Business and Public Administration is partnering with Community Action Partnership of Kern's (CAPK) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to provide free tax prep services.

The students are fully trained and passed certification tests required by the IRS.

Starting Feb. 3, services will be provided on campus and by appointment between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday through April 14.

Those interested in the services are encouraged to call the 211 Kern County appointment line or (661) 654-3406 to make an appointment.