CSUB Police: Marijuana not allowed on any of the 23 CSU campuses

6:39 PM, Jan 23, 2018

CSUB police say marijuana is not allowed on any of the 23 CSU campuses.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Although marijuana may now be legal in the state of California it is still not permitted on any CSU campus, according to an Instagram post put up by CSUB Police.

The chancellor's office issued an executive order last April prohibiting the use of any smoke or tobbacco product, including marijuana, on any campus.

CSUB's University Police posted on Instagram recently that no one is allowed to use marijuana while driving, riding or even driving away from campus.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News