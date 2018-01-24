CSUB Police: Marijuana not allowed on any of the 23 CSU campuses

Fair
CSUB police say marijuana is not allowed on any of the 23 CSU campuses.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Although marijuana may now be legal in the state of California it is still not permitted on any CSU campus, according to an Instagram post put up by CSUB Police.
The chancellor's office issued an executive order last April prohibiting the use of any smoke or tobbacco product, including marijuana, on any campus.
CSUB's University Police posted on Instagram recently that no one is allowed to use marijuana while driving, riding or even driving away from campus.
The Kern County Counsel said the decision over who is the proper heir of Charles Manson's body and his estate should be made by a Kern County court.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh officially declared January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" during an event held in downtown Bakersfield on Tuesday.
A former Taft resident was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for distribution and possession of heroin, cocaine and meth.