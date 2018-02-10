CSUB President Horace Mitchell receives Unity Award at Unity Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell received the Unity Award on Friday, Feb. 9th during the Unity Breakfast, which is a part of the schools Black History Month celebration.

The Unity Award was awarded to President Mitchell for his contributions in promoting the schools diversity as well as collaborations on campus.

"I am very honored to receive the Unity Award. It is a great surprise," President Mitchell said, "It is meaningful to me to have students recognize our significant efforts in promoting diversity and encouraging collaborations in everything that we do at CSUB," he said.