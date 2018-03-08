CSUB president met with Senator Vidak to discuss funding for school

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB President Dr. Horace Mitchell met with Senator Andy Vidak at the Capitol to discuss funding for the school according to a Tweet posted by the senator on Wednesday.
Thank you to @CSUBakersfield President Dr. Horace Mitchell and his leadership team for meeting with me this afternoon in the Capitol to discuss funding for CSU! pic.twitter.com/WReiLOhzFX— Senator Andy Vidak (@SenAndyVidak) March 7, 2018
