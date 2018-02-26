CSUB students approved a $37 million plan to expand campus resources and facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB students approved a $37 million plan to triple the size of the Student Union, build an aquatics facility and improve campus activities.

$27 million will be allocated to the Student Union and $10 million for the aquatics center. These fees will be collected through a combination of resources which include student fees.

According to information sent by the school, student fees will go up by approximately $40 per semester in the first year, and tier up to $160 per semester over the course of four years for the Student Union expansion.

Fees for the aquatic facility will be around $20 per semester and will not tier.

It has not yet been determined when the fee collection will begin.

CSUB anticipates to collect fees for up to three years before construction can begin.