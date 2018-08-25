CSUB students move into their on campus dorms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of California State University Bakersfield student lined up early to move into their dorm Saturday morning. Students received help from their parents, friends, classmates and faculty as they moved their belongs from the back seats of their cars and truck and into their rooms for the 2018-19 school year.

CSUB president Lynnette Zelezny said this upcoming school year will have a record number of students and faculty on campus. She also said Cal State Bakersfield is seeing an increase in Kern County students who are expected to use their education and training from CSUB towards a future career in Kern County.

Zelezny also said there are many events scheduled for both students and parents throughout the weekend and the first week of school, which begins Monday August 27th.