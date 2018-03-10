CSUB to debut Pop Up Fresh Produce Pantry on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

CSUB will hold the first Pop Up Fresh Produce Pantry on Monday.

It goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CSU Bakersfield Student Union.

The CSUB Food Pantry has been in existence since September.

But the college said they found that, although the pantry was meeting some of the needs of the students and staff who were utilizing the pantry, the need for fresh produce was becoming more evident.

Apple Core Project will take in donations from the farmers at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market on Sundays after the market has finished its day.

The donations of fresh produce will be stored in a refrigerated truck.

Then on Mondays, students who operate the pantry at CSUB will retrieve the produce from the refrigerated truck and distribute it to students, faculty and staff for free.