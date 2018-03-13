CSUB women's basketball team set to host Fresno State in Women's Basketball Invitational

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Lady Runners are playing postseason basketball.

The California State University, Bakersfield women's basketball team has been selected to play in the Women's Basketball Invitational starting Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners will host Fresno State at 7 p.m. at the Icardo Center.

Fresno State finished fifth in the Mountain West Conference regular season standings and were knocked out of the conference tournament in a first round loss to Colorado State.

The winner of Wednesday's game will play the winner of the UC Irvine-Nevada game at a site to be determined on March 17 or March 18.

Tickets are available for the game by calling 661-654-BLUE or emailing tickets@csub.edu.

You can also buy tickets at the box office.

Adults are $12, seniors (60+) and youth (6-17) are $8 and it's $4 for "super youth."