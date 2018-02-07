CSUB's new app allows students to access schedules, maps, classes and more

Johana Restrepo
5:03 PM, Feb 6, 2018

CSUB Roadrunner logo

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSUB has now expanded to a digital platform and released their new app on Tuesday. 

The app allows students to be able to access their class schedules, campus maps, view financial aid status and allows them to be able to add and drop classes.

More than 100 people have downloaded the app since its release today.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News