Culichi Town closed due to health code violations including improper meat, food storage

Posted at 2:13 PM, Oct 19, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Culichi Town in Bakersfield was closed Monday due to health code violations, according to Kern Public Health.

Health inspectors saw raw meat, shrimp, and chicken being store incorrectly at a make table in the kitchen, according to a health report. They also saw fresh onions being stored on flooring.

Among other findings by the health inspectors in the report:

Salsa being served at an improper temperature before being discarded. Sink temperature not reaching proper temperature to sanitize dishes and utensils. A front make table with food at improper temperatures.

The restaurant is located at 2060 White Lane.

