Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, October 18th, the Kern County Fire Department was called to the Party City at the Rosedale Promenade at the corner of Rosedale and Coffee in Bakersfield to respond to a structure fire.

Employees of Party City told Kern County Fire that customers in one of the aisles had started a fire and that they were evacuating the store.

23ABC/Kern County Fire

Firefighters were able to finish the evacuation and put out the fire. Investigators responded to the scene due to the possiblity that the fire was arson. The Bakersfield City Building Department was also called to the scene to assess building for fitness due to water damage.

One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.

Kern Fire estimates the value of the loss at $50,000.