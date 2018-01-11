DACA Dreamer gets second chance at American Dream

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Louis Urturo immigrated to the United States when he was 12. In 2014, he applied to become a DACA Dreamer and got a three year work permit.

When the Trump Administration decision was announced in September 2017 to end DACA, Urturo knew he had a one month window to resubmit his paperwork to get an extension. The first time he sent his paperwork in, he got denied because he sent $5 too much. The government only accepts exact amounts, so his $500 payment instead of $495 cost him the extension. By the time he submitted a second time, it was too late. He was told the deadline had already passed.

On January 4, 2018, Urturo lost his job when his original three year work permit ended.

As Urturo was reevaluating his career, a new announcement was made. January 9, 2018, a federal judge in San Francisco blocked President Trump's end to DACA, meaning current Dreamers now had a second chance to reapply for their work and student permits.

"It's a glare of light in the darkness because it's... most of my life has been a rocky road," said Urturo.