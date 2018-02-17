DADA recipients optimistic for renewal

Fair
Local dreamers received help filling out their DACA renewal applications Friday night.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday evening, Youth2Leaders Education Foundation offered free assistance to the community with DACA renewal applications and pre-screenings for citizenship.
"It gives people an opportunity to work and attend school and basically be able to contribute to society in a positive way," said Youth2Leaders director Frank Ramirez.
Youth2Leaders will be offering more free assistance this weekend with FAFSA and California Dream Act applications.
Saturday, February 17, 201811a.m.- 2 p.m.
Memorial Beale Library
701 Truxtun Ave
