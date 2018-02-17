DADA recipients optimistic for renewal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday evening, Youth2Leaders Education Foundation offered free assistance to the community with DACA renewal applications and pre-screenings for citizenship.

"It gives people an opportunity to work and attend school and basically be able to contribute to society in a positive way," said Youth2Leaders director Frank Ramirez.

Youth2Leaders will be offering more free assistance this weekend with FAFSA and California Dream Act applications.

Saturday, February 17, 2018

11a.m.- 2 p.m.

Memorial Beale Library

701 Truxtun Ave

