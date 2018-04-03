Dairy truck catches fire on Airport Drive

Kern County Fire officials are working to determine what caused a dairy truck to go up in flames in Oildale on Tuesday morning.

According to KCFD officials, the driver of the truck saw smoke coming from the front of the truck just before 4 a.m. in the are of Airport Drive and Olive Drive.

KCFD officials say the majority of the cab caught fire and some of the trailer also caught fire.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.