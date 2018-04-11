Dana Haggard, Merle Haggard's eldest daughter has died

Johana Restrepo
12:34 PM, Apr 11, 2018
Ben Haggard Instagram

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dana Haggard, Merle Haggard's eldest daughter has died according to an Instagram photo posted by her brother Ben Haggard.

"My oldest sister Dana passed away yesterday," Ben wrote. "This photo absolutely broke my heart. I know she's hugging dad's arm again: I'll miss you sister. RIP."

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

