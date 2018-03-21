Dancing at the Stars competition less than two weeks away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The fourth annual Dancing at the Stars competition will be held on April 6th and April 7th.

The competition pairs local celebrities with professional dancers all in an effort to raise funds for the Bakersfield Music Theater and Stars Theater Restaurant non-profit organizations.

Pre-show voting will take place on April 6th and the dance competition will be held on on April 7th.

Some of this years local celebrities taking part in the competition consist of Chris Hoover, a Captain at Kern County Fire Department and Marvin St. Pierre, a retired Projects Manager at Aera Energy.

For a full list of this years celebrities and choreographers click here.

Both performances are sold out, however, you can call to be placed on the waitlist at 661-325-6100.

If tickets become available they will be sold based on wait list order.

Last year the competition raised approximately $40,000 for the non-profit organization.