Database shows how much assistance California schools will be allocated due to 3 COVID relief bills passed this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calic. — Due to President Joe Biden's recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, an estimated $15.3 billion in assistance will be sent to schools all across California, in an effort to get schools back to in-person learning.

A new website has been unveiled that allows you to search any school district and see how much funding that district will get.

The database shows you how to search through schools in California to see how much funding the district will get from each relief package Congress has passed this year to combat the pandemic: the CARES Act, $900 billion COVID relief bill, and the latest bill, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

When 23ABC took a look, we found that the highest amount of funding in Kern County is going to Bakersfield City with over $256 million, which's about $8,584 per student. The lowest amount of funding in Kern County is going to Blake Elementary with $6,754, and only $422 per student.

You can search the database to find out how much your school was allocated.