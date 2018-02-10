Daughter surprises dad at Condor's game by returning from Naval base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - When Chris Knaak was invited to take a shot down on center ice during Friday night's Condors game he had no clue his daughter would be surprising him with her return.

Aimee Knaak, Chris' daughter, is in the Navy and has been stationed at the world's largest naval station in Norfolk, Virgina for six months but she jumped at the chance to return home for her dad's birthday.

"Yeah, that's one of the worst parts of it, not being able to know," said Aimee.

Aimee's dad Chris thought he was simply spending his birthday with the rest of his family in Condorstown and never expected to see his daughter there tonight.

"When I turned around and saw her there I had to keep myself from running because I knew I would have fallen and probably hurt myself," said Chris.

The birthday surprise ended with a cherry on top after the Condors beat the Ontario Reign.

"Hands down the best birthday I have ever had," Chris said.