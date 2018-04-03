David Nelson's former beat partner testifies during Day 4 of Julian Hernandez Trial

Ryan Clark, Nelson's former beat partner, said he went through the academy with Nelson and the two were close friends. Clark testified that he arrived at the scene of Nelson's crash and he "tried prying that door open but he couldn't get it open," saying through tears that he arrived too late.
In addition to the emotional testimony from Clark, the prosecution brought forward a member of the CHP accident investigation team, who spoke about the specifics of the crash. He testified that the investigation showed that Nelson likely took the fateful turn on Panorama Drive at roughly 69 miles per hour.
Hernandez' past behind the wheel was also mentioned, as a former BPD officer testified that Hernandez resisted arrest during a traffic stop in 2012.