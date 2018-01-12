Public Health: Dead rat, rodent droppings found in Oildale Domino's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Health Department closed Domino's Pizza in Oildale on Friday.

Early Friday morning, a 23ABC viewer sent in a photo of a rat in the restaurant on N. Chester Avenue and E. Arvin Street. Public Health went to the Domino's after 23ABC showed them the viewer picture.

Michelle Corson with Public Health said the department closed the Domino's after an inspector found a dead rat under the water heater and rodent droppings.

Public Health said there were also ceiling panels that had been removed and it seemed like some sort of work is being done above the kitchen and food prep areas. On Monday, roofers were in Domino's and took part of the roof off, according to a 23ABC viewer who has a friend who works there. When it started raining that day, all of the water allegedly poured into the restaurant. The viewer said the restaurant remained open.