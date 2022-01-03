Deadline for French Fire debris removal assistance approaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the Kern County Public Health Services Department sent out a reminder that the deadline for having wildfire debris removed is fast approaching. The program provides property owners with a safe and comprehensive program to remove potentially hazardous debris.

The deadline to apply is January 15th.

Public Health partnered with the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) to provide the removal program for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage caused by the French Fire. Ash from a residential fire may be hazardous and debris from burned buildings and homes can contain toxic substances.

According to Public Health: "The debris removal program provides property owners with a safe and comprehensive program to remove potentially hazardous debris. Only structures 120 square feet or larger are eligible for removal. Property owners that do their own cleanup in advance of the State will be ineligible for assistance. As part of the cleanup, ash and debris from destroyed buildings, hazardous trees, and contaminated soil will be removed. The cleared area will then be tested to ensure it is safe and ready to rebuild. Cleanup and testing will be provided at no cost to those who qualify."

Residents can call (661) 862-8740 or email wildfirecleanup@kerncounty.com for more information. They can also visit the county public health website.