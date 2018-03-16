Deadline for student applications for the Energy and Agriculture Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The deadline for students applications for the 2018 Energy and Agriculture Academy is today, March 16th.

The applications were open to students at Kern County High Schools as well as Bakersfield College students.

The academy is designed to introduce local students to careers and business opportunities within both the energy and agriculture industries.

The academy is put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Education Foundation, Chevron, Bakersfield College, Aera, California Resources Corporation, Kern Energy Foundation, California Independent Petroleum Association, and the Water Association of Kern County.