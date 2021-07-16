Deadline today to file to run for governor in recall election

Anyone looking to throw their hat into the race for California governor has until today to do so.

Friday is the official deadline to file to run for governor in the September recall election.

The recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In order to be eligible, a person cannot have been convicted of a felony involving bribery and cannot have held two terms as governor since 1990. Candidates must also submit five years of tax returns and pay about $4,000 in filing fees or have collected 7,000 signatures from supporters.

On the ballot, voters will be asked two separate questions: Do you want to recall Gov. Newsom? And, if Newsom is recalled, then who would you want to replace him? More than 50% of voters have to vote "yes" on the first question for the winner of the second question to become governor.