Deadline today to file to run for governor in recall election

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California on Thursday, July 1, 2021 scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the result of a political uprising largely driven by angst over state coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses and upended life for millions of Californians. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
California Recall
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jul 16, 2021
Anyone looking to throw their hat into the race for California governor has until today to do so.

Friday is the official deadline to file to run for governor in the September recall election.

The recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In order to be eligible, a person cannot have been convicted of a felony involving bribery and cannot have held two terms as governor since 1990. Candidates must also submit five years of tax returns and pay about $4,000 in filing fees or have collected 7,000 signatures from supporters.

On the ballot, voters will be asked two separate questions: Do you want to recall Gov. Newsom? And, if Newsom is recalled, then who would you want to replace him? More than 50% of voters have to vote "yes" on the first question for the winner of the second question to become governor.

