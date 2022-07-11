Deadly crash closes SB I-5 near Twisselman Rd

(KERO) — A Caltrans says a deadly crash Monday morning closed I-5 south of the Kings/Kern County line.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, all lanes of southbound I-5 near Twisselman Road are closed and Caltrans advises drivers to seek an alternate route.

There is not current ETA for when southbound lanes will reopen.

According to Caltrans, a big rig overturned and is blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.

Northbound lanes are open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.