BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to CHP Officer Juan Vidal, a deadly crash occurred on Union Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred between a pickup truck and a sedan when the sedan rear-ended the pickup truck causing the sedan to lose control and spin out.

The driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver had no injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.