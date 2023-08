BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly house fire broke out early Wednesday morning in northeast Bakersfield.

Fire officials say an elderly woman was inside the home on West Point and Dartmouth Street near Haley Street. Neighbors said she lived alone and crews found her in the back of the house.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but she passed away at the scene.

No surrounding homes were damaged.

Law enforcement and arson investigators will conduct separate investigations.