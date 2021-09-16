Del Taco offers BOGO guacamole for National Guacamole Day through App

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Del Taco unveils its new loyalty app, Del Yeah! Rewards.

Launching today on National Guacamole Day (Sept. 16), the engaging reward platform enables guests to earn more free food, experiences and more and level up in the app’s new tiered system on.

It’s also topping off the launch with an offer to 'Buy One New Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with Guac, Get One Free!' Valid today through Sept. 19 for new Del Yeah! Rewards App registrants.

To sign up for the rewards program, visit their website.