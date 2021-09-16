Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Del Taco offers BOGO guacamole for National Guacamole Day through App

Launching today on National Guacamole Day
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Google Street View
Del Taco
Del Taco street view
Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 17:39:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Del Taco unveils its new loyalty app, Del Yeah! Rewards.

Launching today on National Guacamole Day (Sept. 16), the engaging reward platform enables guests to earn more free food, experiences and more and level up in the app’s new tiered system on.

It’s also topping off the launch with an offer to 'Buy One New Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with Guac, Get One Free!' Valid today through Sept. 19 for new Del Yeah! Rewards App registrants.

To sign up for the rewards program, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids