Delano church vandalism investigation continues as church, police step up security

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Police have increased patrols near a church after it was vandalized with racial slurs twice in the past few months. 23ABC spoke to the Delano police chief and the pastor of the church involved about their efforts to put a stop to these hate crimes.

New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been serving the Delano community for almost 100 years, and Reverend Bill Hince Jr., who has been the pastor of this church for nearly a decade, says the recent vandalism is nothing like he has ever seen before.

When pastors and congregation members arrived for Sunday service on July 17th, they found derogatory language and racial slurs spray painted all across the walls and signs of the church. After cleaning up the initial vandalism, they were struck again on August 30th with the same racial remarks on the walls.

Reverend Hince says since the first incident, the church also installed security cameras.

“It is scary, and especially when it is out of the blue and you’re doing it to somebody who hasn’t done anything to you,” said Hince. “It’s not okay under any circumstances. When you’re attacking people who have never attacked you, that’s really wrong.”

Chief Tyson Davis with the Delano Police Department says that following the first case of vandalism, officers have been providing more patrols in the area surrounding the church.

“This is a horrible crime,” said Davis. “We don’t want this crime occurring in our neighborhood or in our community. The Delano Police Department is strongly focused on finding the suspect responsible for these horrific acts.”

DPD urges anyone with information pertaining to this hate crime to contact them immediately at 721-3377.