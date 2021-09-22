Delano City Council OKs hiring bonus for police officers

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano City Council approved a hiring bonus for its police officers at their meeting earlier this week.

The police department currently has eight open positions according to documents submitted to the City Council.

A new full-time officer would get a bonus of $7,000 to be paid in two separate installments. The first is on the officer's first check and the second on the check after a probationary period.

The hiring bonus applies to any Delano police officer hired until June 30 of 2023.