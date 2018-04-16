UPDATE (April 16, 11:05 a.m.)

The Kern County Fire Hazardous Materials team and Kern County Environmental Health were called out just before 9 a.m. on Monday to assess a possible hazardous situation at Delano City Hall.

The initial crews that arrived found a small amount of an unknown powder on money inside of the building. Haz-Mat and Environmental Health then assessed the material after being called.

No injuries were been reported. Delano City Hall was closed for about two hours while crews determined the substance. The substance was reported to be nonhazardous.