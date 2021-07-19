Watch
Delano man arrested for animal cruelty after dead horses found on Porterville property

Report: He neglected animals for more than a week.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:38:13-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano man is in custody for animal cruelty. Officials say he neglected his animals for more than a week.

Tulare County deputies were called to Tyler Street in Porterville for reports of dead horses and a sick mule. Deputies say there was no water on the property for the animals.

According to officials, further investigation revealed that 53-year-old Juan Vega Ponce had not checked on the animals in the last 10 days. Ponce was booked that same day and taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident call Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.

