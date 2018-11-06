Delano man arrested on multiple gang and gun related charges

4:07 PM, Nov 5, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On October 10, 2018 around 4:00 p.m., Delano officers on the Special Enforcement Unit attempted to contact Andrew Lomeli, 23, on Ellington Street. 

Lomeli was apprehended and charged with several gang and gun related charges. With the help of concerned citizens, officers located a loaded firearm Lomeli threw down during the foot chase. 

