Delano Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Woman Dead

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Delano Police Department, one woman was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Delano.

Dispatch received a call around 9:15 Saturday morning of a verbal disturbance around the 2000 block of Oxford street in Delano.

When officers arrived on the scene they were told a 30-year-old Hispanic female had a knife threatening to stab an 8-year-old girl inside the home.

When officers approached the house they heard yelling and looked through the window and saw the woman dragging the 8-year-old through the house and using the knife in a threatening manner.

The window was opened -- and that's when the officer opened fire and the shooting occurred. Emergency services arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The 8-year old also has injures and was transported to the hospital but is currently in stable condition. The investigation is still ongoing.