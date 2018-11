DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety/ Driver's License Checkpoint on Friday, November 16.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within the city limits from 8 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to Delano PD, locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.