Delano Police ask for help locating suspect who fled from the scene of a crash in 2017

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who fled the scene of a crash in Delano in 2017.

Delano Police said that on May 13th around 6:40 a.m. they responded to the scene of a crash near 11th Avenue and Albany Street.

The passenger of a vehicle involved, Teresa Terrones, was airlifted to Kern Medical Center, where she died on May 24th.

29-year-old Ralph Manuel Arvizu was the driver of the second vehicle and left the scene.

Police say they have reason to believe Arvizu is staying in an apartment complex located at 430 20th Avenue.