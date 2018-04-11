Delano Police asks DA to file suit against immigration agents involved in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The District Attorney's Office will review a report from the Delano Police Department on the deadly crash in Delano following a chase involving immigration agents.

Delano Police are requesting the D.A. file charges against ICE agents for giving false information to officers after the crash that killed Santo Garcia and Marcelina Profecto last month.

The department says agents told investigators they did not use emergency lights on their unmarked vehicles while they were following the victims.

Surveillance video shows the agents did use emergency lights during the chase, the department said.