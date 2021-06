DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano will be bringing back its annual block party this year. The celebration wasn't held last year due to the pandemic but will be held Wednesday night.

It will start at 6 p.m. along the 2600 block of San Savino Drive.

The police department says there will be food, music, and other entertainment.

They do ask that if you attend you bring a facemask and practice social distancing.