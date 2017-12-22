Delano Police Department looking for female driving a stolen 2014 GMC Pickup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Delano Police Department needs the communities help to track down a suspect in a stolen car.

Back on December 4, Delano Police reported a 2014 black GMC Sierra pickup was stolen from the Planet Fitness parking lot near Cecil Avenue.

Last Friday DPD received a call about an adult female driving recklessly and almost causing a crash near Randolph and 17 Avenue.

The individual who made the call to DPD was able to write down the license plate number, and it matched with the 2014 GMC Sierra pickup that was stolen back on December 4.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the female, call the Delano Police Department at (661) 720-2275.