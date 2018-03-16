Delano Police locate man suffering from gunshot wound in alley, ask community for assistance

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking the community for any help regarding a man who was found shot, and later died, in Delano.

On Thursday, March 15th Delano Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Randolph Street at around 2:28 p.m. where they found a Hispanic man in an alley suffering from a wound consistent with a gunshot.

Delano Police were able to have the man transported to the Delano Regional Medical Center Emergency Department where he died due to his injuries.

The man's name is still unknown, however the Delano Police Department is working with the Kern County Coroner's Office to make an identification.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the TIP line at 661-721-3369.